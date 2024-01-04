(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) , an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers, has“gone live” with its proprietary AI-powered 3D model search engine. According to the announcement, the search engine is groundbreaking in the way it uses computer vision with AI in order to speed up and scale up operations for the 3D modeling process.

The AI-based search engine uses images to search Nextech's internal library of 3D models, then recommends close matches, which enables the process of 3D model creation to go much faster, resulting in a company being able to produce more 3D model creations. Features of the new mesh search tool include advanced AI algorithms, an intuitive user interface and a comprehensive mesh database. Nextech3D is focused on developing patents around its proprietary technology and building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models.“Our AI-powered search engine represents a giant step forward in our company's ability to scale production of 3D models,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“By combining our five years of technical expertise in the 3D-modeling industry with our new cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're enabling our production capabilities to rapidly scale up and move ahead in 2024. AI is allowing us to do things in terms of productivity that we just were not able to do previously, and I expect that to start showing up in the bottom line profitability of our 3D business starting in Q1 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality, artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company that utilizes its proprietary to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. Notably, Nextech3D has successfully spun out ARway (OTCQB: ARWYF) (CSE: ARWY) (FSE:E65), its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company in 2022. The company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders. Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spinout, launching Toggle3D (OTCQB: TGGLF) (CSE: TGGL) (FSE: Q0C), an AI-powered, 3D-design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp. For more information about the company, please visit

.



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN