Investornewsbreaks - Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ: SKRE) Announces 2X Inverse Regional Bank ETF, Begins Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tuttle Capital Daily 2x Inverse Regional Bank ETF (NASDAQ: SKRE) commences trading on the NASDAQ Exchange, starting today. According to the announcement, the fund is designed to use swaps to gain inverse daily two-times exposure to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.“This year saw a number of regional banks go under,” said Tuttle Capital CEO Matthew Tuttle in the press release.“These guys are not too big to fail, when they start to have problems, things can spiral quickly, and nobody is going to bail them out. . . . .This product is in line with our goal of providing innovative and necessary trading tools to individual investors. Other inverse ETFs for financials include the large-money center banks, which are too big to fail.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Tuttle Capital Management



Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs and first-of-their-kind ETFs. To learn more about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN