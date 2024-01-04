Investornewsbreaks - Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ: SKRE) Announces 2X Inverse Regional Bank ETF, Begins Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tuttle Capital Daily 2x Inverse Regional Bank ETF (NASDAQ: SKRE) commences trading on the NASDAQ Exchange, starting today. According to the announcement, the fund is designed to use swaps to gain inverse daily two-times exposure to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.“This year saw a number of regional banks go under,” said Tuttle Capital CEO Matthew Tuttle in the press release.“These guys are not too big to fail, when they start to have problems, things can spiral quickly, and nobody is going to bail them out. . . . .This product is in line with our goal of providing innovative and necessary trading tools to individual investors. Other inverse ETFs for financials include the large-money center banks, which are too big to fail.”
Tuttle Capital Management
Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs and first-of-their-kind ETFs.
