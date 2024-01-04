Grape Harvest Surpasses 232,000MT In Kabul This Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) says grape harvest exceeded 232,000 metric tons in Kabul this year, showing a significant increase over last year's yield.

MAIL wrote on its X handle that according reports from districts of Kabul province, a significant increase was recorded in the yield of grapes this year compared to last year.

The ministry linked the increased yield of grapes to lack of hailstorms, rain and floods this year.

The ministry said about 232,175 metric tons of grapes were collected from 12,611 hectares of orchards in Kabul this year.

Last year, 112,448 metric tons of grapes had been collected from 11,545 hectares of orchards.

The ministry said they were trying to increase the level of harvests by providing timely assistance to farmers through educational programs involving technical and professional personnel in Kabul city and districts.

Earlier, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of southern Kandahar province had said export of grapes doubled this year, when about 28,343 tons of the fruit worth more than 15 million US dollars was exported to India and Pakistan.

