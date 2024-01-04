GCC Chief Slams Israeli Officials' Calls For Forced Displacement Of Gazans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi voiced rejection and denunciation of the remarks made by two Israeli ministers, calling for the displacement of Gaza residents.

In a statement today, Al Budaiwi said that such remarks reflect the Israeli government's hostile intentions towards the Middle East peace process. These remarks pose a serious threat to the stability of the region and are a considered as an escalation that might lead to growing tension in the region, he added.

The GCC Chief reaffirmed the Council Member States' unwavering position towards the Palestinian Cause, and the Palestinian people's rights to establish the independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al Budaiwi stressed the need for the international community to work collectively to preserve the chances for peace in the region to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, and to stop such irresponsible and inflammatory remarks that will lead to inflaming the situation in the region. (QNA)

