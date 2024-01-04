GCC Secretary-General Condemns Two Blasts In Kerman City Of Iran Targeting Civilians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi condemned the two explosions that targeted civilians near Kerman city in the Islamic Republic of Iran, leading to deaths and injuries.

Al Budaiwi stressed the firm position of the GCC that rejects all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, which aim to destabilize security, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Emergency Authority announced that 73 people were killed and 171 others were injured in two blasts near Kerman city cemetery, south of the country. (QNA)

MENAFN04012024000067011011ID1107685746