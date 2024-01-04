Volunteer Support For Nonprofits' 2024 Marketing Plan

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register Now

January 4, 2024 /3BL/ - Let's get your nonprofit the marketing resources you need to build awareness of your mission, attract new supporters, and serve more community members. During this free, one-hour Taproot Foundation webinar, our Senior Director of Community Engagement and experienced nonprofit marketer, Kimberly Swartz, will share:



Recommendations for crafting a 2024 Marketing Plan and executing upon it

Advice on marketing, communications, and advertising projects that are a good fit for volunteer support from Taproot's extensive network of corporate professionals Best practices for recruiting and managing skilled marketing volunteers through Taproot's free-to-access pro bono programs

Your organization is doing amazing work. Let's make sure you're able to tell the world about it! Register now to join this free webinar on nonprofit marketing planning and how to use capacity building and strengthening support from skills-based volunteers. And bring a teammate! Taproot is a nonprofit ourselves, so we appreciate your support in spreading the word that this webinar, and all of Taproot's programs for social change organizations, is completely free of cost.

This is a Taproot Foundation event, a U.S.-based nonprofit that democratizes resource access for social good organizations through volunteer connections. Access to this webinar and Taproot's programs are free of cost for nonprofits, public schools, and fiscally sponsored social good organizations in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and India. Select Taproot Plus services are also accessible to US-based small businesses. Create your Taproot account here: