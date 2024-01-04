U.S. Bank Awards First-Ever Boundless Potential Award To Two Small Businesses

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

U.S. Bank recently honored two small business clients for their extraordinary commitment to their communities with the bank's first-ever Boundless Potential award.

Taqueria Durango, a Mexican restaurant in St. Louis, and Interfaith Dental, a nonprofit dental clinic in Nashville, were recognized for going above and beyond to serve those in need around them. Each organization was given a $5,000 donation for their charity of choice.

This award was created to honor the spirit of clients who step up and make a lasting impact in their communities, said Tim Welsh, Vice Chair, Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank.

“At U.S. Bank, we invest our hearts and minds to power human potential,” he said.“Our clients are engines of local economies, generating jobs for others and enhancing the overall quality of life in the communities where they live and serve. When we power the potential of our clients, they can power more potential across their communities – the combined impact is truly boundless.”

Taqueria Durango opened in 2009 following the success of Miguel and wife Isidora Lopez's first business, Durango Grocery Store, a Mexican market located next door. In early March 2020, an accidental kitchen fire destroyed the restaurant – and a few days later, the country shut down due to Covid.

In the midst of their own hardship, however, the Lopez family focused on giving back to their community. They partnered with organizations to distribute food, diapers, face masks and other supplies on their property, and later worked with the U.S. Army to be a Covid vaccination site. Watch a video about the Lopez family above.

Interfaith Dental, the second award winner, is a volunteer-driven nonprofit dental clinic that provides vulnerable populations in Middle Tennessee with quality, affordable dental care. More than half of all expenses must be covered by donations.

Established in 1994 to help working poor families and the elderly who fall between the cracks of private practice and public healthcare, it now has a main location in Nashville and a satellite clinic in Murfreesboro to serve the Rutherford County community. The waitlist currently has more than 1,200 people on it, demonstrating the tremendous need for this service in the area.

“Interfaith Dental is a special place for hope and healing,” said Dr. Rhonda Switzer, CEO of Interfaith Dental.“The service we provide is absolutely vital for equity – it's a disparity that shows on a person's face. A smile can truly change everything in someone's life.”

To see the story of Interfaith Dental, watch the video above.