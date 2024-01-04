               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

777: How To Upskill Faculty To Integrate AI In Higher Ed - With ⁠Lydia Logan⁠, VP, Global Education & Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM


1/4/2024 2:01:59 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by EdUp Experience

The EdUp Experience Podcast: YOUR Higher Education Podcast
We welcome YOU to America's leading higher education podcast! Higher Education is changing rapidly & the thoughts, ideas, & insights from today's brightest & most influential educational minds from across the globe are brought to YOU via The EdUp Experience. It's YOUR time to #EdUp

In this episode,

YOUR guest is Lydia Logan, VP, Global Education & Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM

Listen to the podcast here

Read more here

MENAFN04012024007202015466ID1107685738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search