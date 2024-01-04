(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by EdUp Experience

The EdUp Experience Podcast: YOUR Higher Education Podcast

We welcome YOU to America's leading higher education podcast! Higher Education is changing rapidly & the thoughts, ideas, & insights from today's brightest & most influential educational minds from across the globe are brought to YOU via The EdUp Experience. It's YOUR time to #EdUp

In this episode,

YOUR guest is Lydia Logan, VP, Global Education & Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM

Listen to the podcast here

Read more here