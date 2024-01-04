Chief Executives For Corporate Purpose And Tata Consultancy Services: Enabling Success: Closing Business-Critical Digital Skills Gaps

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, January 4, 2024 /3BL/ - The world's first technological-or digital-divide became apparent when people noticed the gaps in opportunity and life quality that existed between people who were able to purchase some the first telephones, and those who were not. As technology advances overtime, the number of divides, their definition, and this challenge has continued to evolve.

Advocates for digital inclusion joined together on December 7th at 1 p.m. ET to explore the critical gaps in digital skills and literacy that are affecting quality of use, as well as challenging people and businesses. The forum brought together professionals from the business and nonprofit worlds to discuss today's digital disparities and tomorrow's opportunities. The conversation touched on the effect of these gaps on people who are marginalized by them, and related consequences on the private sector. Next, it will turn to effective and realistic solutions. Speakers included:



Scott Ibaraki, Senior Manager, T-Mobile

Jennifer Jambor, Senior Philanthropy Manager, Human-I-T

Bridget Reeves, US Culture and Diversity Engagement Lead, TCS Aedan Macdonald, Executive Director, Justice Through Code (JTC) at Columbia University

It's a critical conversation. The negative effect of the digital divide on individuals mirrors its influence on businesses, the employee pipeline, and the success of micro and macro economies.

In this session participants:



Increased understanding of how gaps in digital inclusion impact individuals, vulnerable communities, and the private sector.

Heard about successful efforts to increase digital inclusion and equity. Learned about high-impact private sector efforts that can elevate pathways to digital inclusion to improve its own, and others', success.

This virtual forum addresses our most pressing societal challenges as a part of the Digital Empowers program. Through Digital Empowers, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) is partnering with TCS to foster to increase digital equity for underserved communications throughout North America.

Watch the replay of this important conversation here .

