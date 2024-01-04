(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUTHERLAND, Iowa, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Virgil, a former Army Ranger and CIA operations officer, announced today that he is running for Iowa's 4th Congressional District as a Republican. Virgil, a political outsider, says that his campaign is founded on the principles of true conservatism, emphasizing Iowa's need for a representative who will fervently defend these values in Washington.

Former Army Ranger and CIA Officer Enters Race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Virgil, 50, says his distinguished career in the military and intelligence community, as well as his experience as an entrepreneur in the private sector, have equipped him with the leadership skills and values that are required to address the complex challenges facing the nation.

"I am running for Congress because Iowa's 4th District deserves a representative who advocates for conservative values," said Virgil. "The current political establishment in Washington DC has failed to provide the leadership that America needs. Here in western Iowa, our current congressman, Randy

Feenstra, has repeatedly voted to protect the interests of his largest donors and political backers while ignoring those of his constituents. I intend to uphold my oath to the Constitution and will only support legislation that remains true to its principles."

"I am honored to continue my service to our country, and to fight the internal and external forces that threaten our way of life", said Virgil. "Over the past three decades, America's small towns have experienced steep economic decline, while Washington DC and our state capitols have attracted staggering wealth through the relentless expansion of government. It is a zero-sum game that needs to stop. I intend to work relentlessly to constrain the federal bureaucracy and return prosperity to our communities. I look forward to listening to voters across the district, and earning their trust and support."

Virgil was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and raised in Sutherland, Iowa. He graduated from South O'Brien High School and attended West Point before serving in the 82nd Airborne Division and ultimately in the 75th Ranger Regiment. Later, he attended business school and worked on Wall Street before joining the CIA shortly after 9/11, where he narrowly missed being in the World Trade Center. After serving his country overseas, he eventually started a company that builds AI-enabled security solutions for the Department of Defense and corporate customers around the world.

Virgil's campaign is already gaining momentum, with endorsements from key conservative leaders and grassroots support from across the district. He invites the community to join him in this journey to bring principled, conservative leadership to Congress.

For more information about Kevin Virgil's campaign, his policy positions, and upcoming events, please visit .

