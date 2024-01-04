A1C Drinks Holds Investor Conference In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Noted Houston Gastroenterologist, Dr. Harsad Patel, MD,

Discusses Revolutionary Diabetic-Friendly Beverage

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1C Drinks, the developer of a unique new beverage that is suitable for diabetics, pre-diabetics, people with weight concerns, and anyone seeking a heathy alternative to sugary drinks and diet sodas, announced that renowned Houston

Gastroenterologist, Dr. Harsad Patel, MD, will speak at the company's Investor Conference in Houston on January 4, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Dr. Patel will discuss how he has better managed his own diabetes and why he incorporates A1C Drinks into his daily lifestyle and recommends the beverage to his patients.

A1C Drinks is an innovative beverage that offers a refreshing and delicious option for those committed to taking control of their health. At the heart of A1C Drinks' efficacy lies its secret weapon - Cinnamon and a blend of all-natural ingredients. With its proprietary blend of natural ingredients, A1C Drinks is poised to be a game-changer in the beverage industry.

"A1C Drinks is the first and only diabetic-friendly beverage that I would recommend to my patients and anyone concerned about their health," Dr. Patel said. "I am happy to discuss the benefits of consuming this healthy beverage."

About A1C Drinks:

A1C Drinks is not just a beverage; it's a lifestyle. Crafted with natural ingredients, A1C Drinks offers a delicious healthy option for diabetics, pre-diabetics, and those conscious of their health. The beverage comes in a variety of delicious flavors, ensuring a delightful experience with every sip.

Interviews: A1C Drinks Founder and CEO, former NFL player Russ McCullough, along with Dr. Patel, are available in the Houston area for interviews on January 5 and 6, 2024. Contact the media team for scheduling.

