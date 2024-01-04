Delhi Weather: Dense Fog, Low Visibility Result In Delay Of 26 National Capital-Bound Trains

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the cold wave continues to grip Northern India with dense fog covering the national capital and surrounding areas, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog and low visibility, news agency PTI quoted Indian Railways as saying on 4 January to Indian Railways, the trains arriving late in Delhi dated January 4, 2024, include Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Rajendranagar -New Delhi Rajdhani, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranch-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duronto, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras-New Delhi, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Pratapgar-Delhi, Muzaffarpur- Anand Vihar, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Bhopal-Nizamudin, Kurukshetra-Khajuraho, Jammutawi-New Delhi, Katihar- Amritsar Express, Jammutawi- Ajmer, Ferozpur-Seoni, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Prayagran-Anand Vihar, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi and Banaras- New Delhi Exp READ: Delhi weather: Temp dips further; cold days, fog to grip city for next 6 days | Check forecast hereDense fog and low visibility engulfed the northern and northeastern parts of the country amidst harsh winter from Delhi, dense and thick fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, while fog-shrouded Prayagraj even as the city received a light spell of rain on Thursday morning, in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur, the visibility was reduced due to thick fog to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees in the national capital today and the fog conditions are likely to decrease in the next two days. However, the cold wave is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days in Delhi and the National Capital Region to the IMD Visibility Recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today) (meters): Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu- 25; Punjab: Patiala-25; Amritsar-50; Haryana-Chandigarh: Chandigarh & Ambala - 25 each, Karnal-50; Delhi: Ayanagar-50; Uttarakhand: Pant Nagar and Nainital - 50 each Uttar Pradesh, the visibility recorded was: Gorakhpur- 0, Jhansi and Bahraich-25 each; Bareilly, Lucknow, and Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-200; Rajasthan: Bikaner-25; Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer-50 each, Jaisalmer-200; Bihar: Purnea-25; Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-50, Gwalior and Khajuraho-200 each in Odisha the visibility recorded was: Rourkela -200; Jharkhand: Daltonganj - 200; Tripura: Agartala -50; Manipur: Imphal- 200 agency inputs.

