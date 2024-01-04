PM Modi 'Embraces Adventure' In Lakshadweep, Shares Exquisite Pictures From Snorkelling Experience | See Pics

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep but still seems to be spellbound by the beauty of the scenic islands. While sharing some exquisite pictures through his X handle on Thursday, PM Modi said he is still in awe of the stunning beauty of the islands and the incredible warmth of the people there. During his time in the Union Territory, the prime minister also took the opportunity to try some adventure and shared pictures from his snorkelling experience.“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...,” PM Modi said in a post on X as he shared the pictures from his Lakshadweep visit Modi described his experience of the morning walks along the pristine beaches and called it a“moment of pure bliss.”
Development projects worth over ₹1,150 crorePrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹1,150 crore in Lakshadweep. He launched the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) initiative, aiming to address the issue of sluggish internet speeds in the Union Territory, PM Modi marked the commencement of operations at the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) facility in Kadmat, designed to generate 150,000 litres of potable water daily. Furthermore, the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) were inaugurated, ensuring that every household in Agatti and Minicoy islands can now access functional tap connections Modi also unveiled the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep in the form of the solar power plant at Kavaratti. The other development projects include renovating the health care facility in Kalpeni and constructing five model Anganwadi centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.(With inputs from ANI)
