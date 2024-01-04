Punjab DSP Shot Dead By Autorickshaw Driver, Police Solve Case In 48 Hours. What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Punjab's deputy superintendent of police Dalbir Singh Deol, found dead in Jalandhar, was allegedly murdered by an autorickshaw driver following a scuffle over a ride to the former's village, NDTV quoted police as saying. Within 48 hours, Jalandhar Police solved the murder case using advanced investigation techniques, the report added, a former weightlifter, had received an Arjuna Award in 2000 and was shot dead by the driver after the former demanded to be dropped at his village and the latter refused READ: Republic Day 2024: 'Actual reason for Delhi, Punjab tableaux to be rejected is...,' BJP leader respondsThe accused, a drug addict, allegedly snatched the service pistol of the officer and shot him in the head. Deol's body was found on a road in Jalandhar police have arrested the autorickshaw driver, identified as Vijay Kumar, according to the report. The driver's refusal to drop the officer at his village led to the scuffle police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the driver snatched Deol's service pistol during the argument and shot him in the head, adding that the accused was arrested based on the CCTV footage's body was lying on a road in Basti Bawa Khel, where he was posted. One of his legs was found crushed. His body was found just eight kilometres from his native village.\"The body bore an external injury mark on the head. We are in the process of examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas, which, we believe, would throw some light into the cause of death,\" Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar, had told ANI agency inputs.

