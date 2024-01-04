US Police Report Shooting At High School In Iowa Extent Of Injuries Unclear

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States Police in Perry, Iowa, has reported that there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school, AP report states. The report quotes a woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school, the report adds.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.“I just want to know that he's safe and OK,” Jolliff said.“They won't tell me nothing.”The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning messages left with the Perry School Board's president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned County's Emergency Management Agency said a new conference would be held later in the morning is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines, on Wednesday, two men were charged with murder Wednesday in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana business, authorities said 24 December, one person lost their life, while three were critically injured after gunfire erupted on Christmas Eve in Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, United States gunfire in Colorado Springs came a day after a shooting incident was reported from the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. At least one person was killed in the incident and several others were injured after a person identified as a young man in a black hoodie opened fire on the people in the mall.(With agency inputs)

