Jeffrey Epstein List LIVE Updates: Unsealed Court Records Offer New Insight Into Sex Abuse Allegations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2005 after being accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. Dozens of other underage girls described similar sexual abuse in the ensuing years. However prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release program. The jet-setting financier killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges documents being unsealed are part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Maxwell by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. She is one of the dozens of women who sued Epstein saying he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and New Mexico initial batch of documents reveal the identities of over 170 individuals – including two former US Presidents and several leading personalities.

