ISIS Claims Responsibility For Iran Twin Blasts During General Qasem Soleimani's Commemoration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for Iran's twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in 2020 statement did not reveal any further details about the Iran twin blasts nor it mentioned which arm of the Islamic State group carried out the attack. But, the modus operandi of the blasts was similar to ISIS's previous attacks against their targets was the worst attack against Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution in the country and widespread anger prevailed within the top ranks of the nation after the attack Ebrahim Raisi blames US, IsraelPresident Ebrahim Raisi and the members of his government suggested that they believed the United States and Israel were involved in the attack. \"I warn the Zionist regime: Do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed,\" Raisi said, according to CNN.\"Washington says USA and Israel had no role in the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first,\" the Iranian president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.\"Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes (Israel) and terrorism is just a tool,\" he added, the experts disagreed with the political leadership of the country as they pointed out that the attack doesn't seem to fall in the patterns of how Israel attacks its targets inside Iran. Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group claimed that the method of the attack is associated with the Islamic State asked about the Iran twin blasts, Israeli officials refused to speak on the incident.

