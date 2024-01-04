Local Ship Cover May Get An India Club Flavour

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity called India Club for providing third-party maritime insurance to Indian ships operating in the country's coastal regions and inland waterways, a top government official said. Coverage for shipping in international waters may come at a later point.

