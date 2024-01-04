New Year - New Heights: Career Opportunities At Indy Auto Man

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indy Auto Man used car dealer promotes career growth for auto sales and service specialists.

- Ariel Tanner, HR manager at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Car sales consultants, service advisors, and auto technicians in Indianapolis and nearby cities can upgrade their careers and get better working conditions by joining the Indy Auto Man team.

Changing jobs at the beginning of the year is a logical step: one can draw a line in career and move to the next level, having closed out the year. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that many Americans change jobs every four years , considering it a better practice for professional development. The Indy Auto Man dealership supports the intention of Hoosiers to career growth and offers high prospects for experienced employees in car sales, service, and repair.

HR specialists note that each person, even with a very high qualification and advanced level of proficiency, needs support to adapt to new places and working standards. It's always a challenge to shift to new algorithms and working processes and become an estimated employee. Thus, for every member of the team, from junior to senior, the IAM human resource department provides personal coaching and friendly support for constant growth, better career development, education, and creativity to help qualified and talented specialists energize their potential.

“Sometimes work turns into a routine, while in auto sales, you should be highly motivated not only to get money but to help your customers find their dream cars. Experienced salespeople are susceptible to job burnout, so we strive to help our employees achieve a work-life balance and find their calling. The top management is investing in professional training and introducing innovations in business processes to make our work more satisfying,” Ariel Tanner, HR manager for Indy Auto Man.“We are proud to say that our top management supports new ideas and is ready to discuss the craziest things about innovations, which are usually born in conjunction with personal hobbies and the company's working demands. This way, there are several semi-professional photographers and training tutors available to Indy Auto Man employees, and if anyone wishes, they can even request their own video to be posted on the company's YouTube channel.”

The unique approach to organizing work, openness, and friendliness of the IAM leaders, starting with co-founders Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin, makes it possible for the HR department to take every opportunity to help employees progress in their field.

“We support each worthy initiative and strive to bring it to success, whether it be mural art on our service center buildings or a new way to make photo and video presentations of cars,” says Victor Figlin.

In preparation for the upcoming branching out, Indy Auto Man opens new vacancies for Automotive Sales Associates and Automotive Technicians. At the interview, the applicants are expected to have experience in the chosen domain, a valid driver's license, and a strong work ethic. But above all, the IAM team is looking for ambitious and open-minded people willing to grow in personal and professional fields. To guarantee peace of mind, the dealer offers two pay plan options: a monthly salary with the opportunity to get a monthly bonus or commission-only, which is preferable for mature sales consultants who know their potential and seek a higher income.

The list of employee perks also includes:

- Weekly pay every Friday;

- Generous PTO plans with flexibility in scheduling;

- Employee referral bonuses;

- $15,000 company-paid life insurance;

- Gym membership and health & wellness reimbursement;

- Paid birthday off;

- Free library of resources for development training & leadership.

The company is waiting for newcomers and professionals who value open communication, honesty, and dedication to the common cause. Those willing to evolve and grow in the auto sales and service domain are welcome to apply directly on indyautoman or respond to the IAM job proposals on Indeed .

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man, the winner of Great Employers to Work in Indiana in 2022 & 2023 and Indy Top Workplaces 2022 & 2023, is a multi-brand used car dealer catering to top-tier customer service since 2008. Their assortment includes 300+ used cars, SUVs, commercial trucks, and vans from American and foreign brands. The company advocates innovation and integrates new technologies into their business process, including dynamic pricing system and online services for car selling and delivery.

Victor Figlin

Indy Auto Man

+1 317-814-7520

