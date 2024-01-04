Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Expands Presence In Kern County With New Clinic Opening In Bakersfield, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Autism Behavior Services, Inc. proudly announces the inauguration of its newest clinic in Bakersfield, California.

- Andrew Patterson,ABSI PresidentBAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a leading provider of specialized care for individuals who are neurodiverse, proudly announces the inauguration of its newest clinic in Bakersfield, California. This expansion underscores ABSI's dedication to enhancing accessibility and delivering exceptional care to the community within Kern County.The new clinic, strategically located at 3616 Coffee Road Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93308, aims to broaden ABSI's reach, offering comprehensive services and support to all individuals who qualify for care and their families. With a strong commitment to personalized treatment plans and evidence-based interventions, ABSI empowers individuals who are neurodiverse to thrive, achieve their full potential, and participate to their fullest capacity in their community."ABSI is thrilled to establish a stronger presence in Kern County with the opening of our new clinic in Bakersfield," stated ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. "Our mission has always been centered on providing top-quality care tailored to the unique needs of each individual whatever their diagnosis is. This expansion allows us to further our commitment to the families in this community by offering specialized services that promote growth, independence, and increasing engagement in their community."The ABA services Bakersfield clinic will feature a team of experienced and compassionate professionals specializing in one-to-one Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, social groups (in-person and virtual), and other evidence-based interventions. This multidisciplinary approach ensures a holistic treatment framework designed to address various aspects of development and behavior in individuals with ASD."We are excited about the opportunities this new clinic presents to extend our services, fostering a supportive environment where individuals with autism can thrive," added Natalie, M.Ed, PPS, BCBA, Clinical Director for ABSI nationwide. "ABSI remains steadfast in our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, and we are eager to collaborate closely with the ABA services autism Bakersfield community for years to come."Autism Behavior Services, Inc. invites individuals, families, and local stakeholders to visit the new Bakersfield clinic and explore the range of services available.For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and its Bakersfield clinic, please visit or contact ABSI directly at 1-855-581-0100.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of comprehensive, evidence-based therapy services for individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurodiverse diagnoses. With a focus on personalized care and innovative interventions, ABSI is committed to empowering individuals with autism to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, ABSI operates multiple clinics across the country, and through cutting edge technologies is even establishing a footprint to deliver premier services tailored to the unique needs of individuals and their families globally.

