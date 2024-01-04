Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her 'Rocky Start' With Feroz Khan; Shares Interesting Story

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zeenat Aman has been captivating audiences with her Instagram posts that offer glimpses into her past experiences. Today she shared an anecdote about her early days working with veteran actor Feroz Khan in the film Qurbani.

In her Instagram post, Zeenat reminisced about Feroz Khan's charismatic personality, dubbing it as "rizz," a term she mentioned was supposedly Oxford's word for charisma in the year 2023. She expressed that if anyone embodied charisma, it was Feroz Khan.

However, Aman also revealed a "rocky start" to her professional relationship with Feroz Khan during the 1970s. Recalling a specific incident, she disclosed that when her stardom was on the rise, Feroz Khan contacted her with an offer for a supporting role in his upcoming production. Politely declining the role, Zeenat Aman shared that Feroz Khan's reaction was less than favorable. She stated, "Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

The revelation sheds light on the challenges and dynamics of the film industry during that era, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of working relationships. Despite the initial discord, Aman's acknowledgment of Feroz Khan's charisma suggests that their professional collaboration evolved positively over time.