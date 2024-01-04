Major Leadership Reshuffle In Indian Navy; Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Takes Over As New Vice Chief

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Navy has witnessed a major reshuffle in the top leadership with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi taking over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on Thursday. On Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh assumed the charge of the position of the flag officer commanding in chief (FOC-in-C) of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command.

The two Admirals replaced each other. On taking over, the Flag Officer paid homage to the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation by placing a floral wreath at the National War Memorial.



Days ago, Vice Admiral B Sivakumar assumed the role of Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, while Vice-Admiral Kiran Deshmukh took charge as the Chief of Material.

The Indian Army also witnessed a change in top leadership. Lieutenant General RC Tiwari took charge of the crucial Rising Sun Eastern Command based in Kolkata while Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh assumed command of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps headquartered in Mathura.



Who is Vice Admiral DK Tripathi?

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy -- Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.



He is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and also served on frontline warships of the Navy as a Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.



The naval officer commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.



He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi.



On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, he was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. He was the Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed a high tempo of Naval Maritime Operations.

He also served as the Chief of Personnel from June 2021 to February 2023. During his stint as CoP, the government announced the Agnipath Scheme in all three services at the jawans' level.