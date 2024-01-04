Malaikottai Vaaliban Release: Mohanlal Fans To Organise Special Shows In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam film "Malaikottai Vaaliban," featuring Mohanlal, has generated significant anticipation, with fans planning celebrations ahead of its release. The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024. The fans of Mohanlal are organizing special fan shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film.

The fan shows for "Malaikottai Vaaliban" in Thiruvananthapuram are set across seven screens, including Ajanta, Devi Priya, Artech Mall, New 1, New 2, New 3, and the renowned Sri Padmanabha Theater. Notably, Sree Padmanabha Theatre and Ajanta theaters are already fully booked, while tickets for New 1 and New 2 are also selling out fast. Mohanlal fans are informing through social media that tickets are available at Devi Priya, and Artech Mall theaters filling fast.

The teaser of Malayalam star Mohanlal's movie Malaikottai Vaaliban was released on Wednesday (Dec 6). Malaikottai Vaaliban, a period drama, has been written by PS Rafeeque and funded by Shibu Baby John for John & Mary Creative, along with Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, and Amen Movie Monastery.



The film's cinematography has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish Sait, and Hariprashant Varma will also be seen in the movie.