Mossad Chief's Chilling Warning To Hamas Terrorists, Says ‘Those Involved In Hamas Attack Signed Own Death'

Israel is on the cusp of a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel Defence Forces have successfully pushed back thousands of Hamas terrorists who took part in the gruesome October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians. Hamas now has a very strained and limited ground strength thanks to precision attacks by Israel.



However, the Palestinian terrorist group still has close to 100 captives in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is using the limited captives as a bargaining chip like it has been doing so for months. However, with the Israel-Hamas' constant exchange of prisoners/captives, the numbers are constantly reducing. Hamas released dozens of captives in the last few weeks in exchange for the release of Hamas terrorists.

Israel took the fight to a newer level after striking down the Deputy Chairman of Hamas' political faction. Saleh al-Arouri and Khalil al-Hayya were eliminated in a precision-based strike in Beirut, Lebanon from Israel on Tuesday. Following the high-profile attack, Israel spy agency Mossad chief David Barnea gave chilling warnings to every Hamas terrorist who was part of the October 7 attacks against Israel.

David Barnea at former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir's funeral said,“Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the [October 7] massacre - he signed his own death warrant. The Mossad today, like 50 years ago, must hold to account the murderers who invaded the Gaza border area on October 7 - the planners and those who sent them. We will get our hands on them wherever they are. Zvika [Zamir]'s spirit will accompany us in this mission.”

Zvi Zamir carried out one of the most daring missions in the world of spies post the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. The Black September group terrorists who were directly involved in the massacre hid in the heart of Beirut. But Mossad agents took all the terrorists down sending a strong message to the enemies of Israel all over the world. David Barnea like Zvi Zamir is on a mission of vengeance against the enemies of Israel.