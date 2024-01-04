Urfi Javed Admitted To Hospital? Actress' Photo Wearing Oxygen Mask Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed's daring photographs frequently catch the internet by storm. This time, however, she has worried followers as Zoom claimed that she has been hospitalised for unclear reasons. A snapshot of the actress in a hospital bed went viral on social media. Urfi also posted the news on her Instagram account but subsequently removed it.

In the popular shot, we can see her posing while laying on the bed. Her hospitalisation is being investigated. Fans are worried about her in the comments section. We are currently awaiting information. She just revealed that her Instagram account has been suspended due to violating community standards. Her account had been disabled before, but this was not the first time. The actress brought up the subject with Meta and wrote a scathing message expressing her displeasure with the situation.

Sharing a few screenshots, she wrote,“How my 2023 looked liked My account is facing major glitches , got dectivated theice in a week , my account status shows error and other professional dashboards shows error , everyday I get a notification that my post has violated guidelines and then again it'll be reposted again , ( I receive the same notification for the same post everyday again and again ). Every time I post something, the number of followers will go down significantly, then increase again, and then again go down . It's like a roller coaster (this account ) Idk what to feel and how to react ‍ @metaindia.”

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly carved out a space for herself. She is known as the 'DIY Expert' for a reason. Every time the paparazzi photograph her, her daring dress draws everyone's attention.

Urfi discussed her fashion choices earlier this year when she stated that people do not appreciate her and so refuse to work with her.



“I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don't respect me. People don't want to work with me,” she told BBC World and then added,“I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that.”

Urfi Javed has appeared in various television programmes, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT.