Monarch to Tiger: 7 Butterflies to look out for as Spring arrives

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As spring unfolds, anticipate the enchanting dance of butterflies. The Monarch, Painted Lady, Swallowtail, Blue Morpho, Peacock, Tiger, and Common Buckeye will grace gardens and skies, each bearing unique hues and patterns. Witness the ephemeral beauty of nature's winged wonders

Known for their epic migration, Monarchs have vibrant orange wings with black veins and white spots

With delicate wings featuring intricate patterns, Painted Ladies are widespread. They undergo one of the longest migrations

Swallowtails boast elongated hindwings resembling swallowtail forks. Their striking colors and graceful flight make them a captivating sight in spring gardens

A dazzling tropical beauty, Blue Morphos exhibit iridescent blue wings that mesmerize observers.

Their brilliant coloration is due to microscopic scales on their wing surface

Named for its vivid eyespots resembling a peacock's tail feathers, this European beauty thrives in diverse habitats. Their intricate patterns provide excellent camouflage

Known for bold black stripes on orange wings, Tiger Butterflies are found globally. They're adept at navigating various ecosystems

Common Buckeyes are versatile, inhabiting open fields to urban gardens. Their striking patterns serve both defensive and mating purposes