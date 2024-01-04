Karnataka: Woman Loses Rs 89 Lakh In Work-From-Home Scam At Kalaburgi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pratima, a resident of Mahatma Basaveshwar Colony in Kalaburgi, Karnataka, fell victim to a deceitful scheme promising substantial earnings through remote work. Hoping to find an online job to work from home after completing her BBM, Pratima encountered an enticing offer via a mobile message from someone named Nikita Bansal.

The offer seemed promising: the opportunity to earn ₹7,000 daily by booking seats on the Flight Network site, requiring an initial deposit of ₹10,848. Trusting the proposition, Pratima proceeded to deposit the requested amount into a provided bank account.

However, what appeared as a lucrative opportunity soon turned into a nightmare. Encouraged by false promises, not only Pratima but also individuals like Kishore S, Akilesha Gowda, Sharath, and others collectively invested a staggering ₹89,12,395 across various bank accounts based on these deceitful assurances.

The distressing reality emerged when the promised returns failed to materialize, and the deposited amounts remained unrecovered. Feeling duped and conned, Pratima took action by filing a complaint at the CEN police station, highlighting the defrauding activities and the financial losses incurred by many individuals due to this scam.