Karnataka: BJP Leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary Calls For Action Amidst Godhra Reference  

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trigger for the recent turmoil in Karnataka was B.K Hariprasad's controversial statement hinting at the possibility of another Godhra-like incident. In response, Kota Srinivasa Pujari expressed his outrage, attributing responsibility to the Siddaramaiah government. Pujari not only condemned the statement but also demanded the arrest and investigation of Hariprasad, claiming prior knowledge of potential acts resembling Godhra.

According to Poojary, acts similar to Godhra aim to intimidate Rama devotees and disrupt law and order. While acknowledging that democracy allows for peaceful protests, he emphasises the need for an investigation, urging the state government to take the matter seriously.

Poojary urges the Chief Minister and Home Minister to promptly address the situation and calls for an investigation led by state agencies. In a serious tone, he warns that if the state government fails to act, the central government may intervene, potentially through the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Adding fuel to the fire, the alleged illegal arrest of Srikanth Pujari has intensified the political climate in Karnataka. Kota Srinivas contends that the arrest is unjust and issues a stern warning, declaring that every Rama devotee, Karasevak, and BJP worker stands with Srikanth Pujari. Kota Srinivasa Poojary promises to protect Srikanth's family and asserts that the fight for justice will persist until he is released.

The State President and Legislative Assembly opposition leaders have declared their intention to besiege the police station on the 9th unless they release Srikanth Pujari.

