66 Days, 6,700-Km March Covering 15 States: Check Out Roadmap Of Rahul Gandhi’S ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will begin on January 14 from Manipur in a nod to the northeastern state that is still struggling to reach normal after months of ethnic violence.

The 66-day, 6,700-kilometer Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will traverse 15 states and more than 100 Lok Sabha seats before coming to an end in Mumbai.

The party was initially planning to begin the yatra from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin from Imphal at 12.30 pm. It will pass through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and went Bengal before reaching central India.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes nearly a year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days.



Unlike the last time though, the Yatra will not be entirely on foot. For parts of the journey, the party will use buses, Jairam Ramesh told reporters this afternoon.

The change is as much due to time constraint imposed by the general election as the health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated at a news conference that while Gandhi brought up "economic disparities, polarisation, and dictatorship" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will concentrate on social, economic, and political justice for the nation's citizens.

