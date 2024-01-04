History In Cape Town As India Win Shortest Test Ever Inside 5 Sessions By 7 Wickets; Level Series 1-1 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2nd Test of IND vs SA, India secures a 7-wicket victory, leveling the series 1-1 and creating history as the first Asian team to win a Test in Cape Town. The New Year's Test concludes within four and a half sessions, marking the end of Dean Elgar's international career. An emotional moment unfolds as players from both teams exchange handshakes. South Africa's decision to bat backfires as they are dismissed for 55 in the morning session, their lowest Test score since readmission. Siraj's exceptional six-wicket haul dominates the innings. India, in response, quickly takes the lead but faces an astonishing collapse, losing six wickets without adding a run. Despite conceding a 98-run lead, South Africa loses three wickets, with a total of 23 wickets falling on the opening day. The Test progresses briskly as Bumrah claims a fifer. Markram's outstanding Test innings helps South Africa extend their lead to over 50 on a challenging pitch.

n pursuit of a modest target of 79, India initiated a formidable start with Yashasvi Jaiswal striking two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada in the opening over. Jaiswal continued his aggressive approach, hitting four more deliveries past the fence before succumbing to Nandre Burger. His dismissal, a consequence of a pull shot where balance was lost, saw Jaiswal departing for 28.

Shubman Gill, adopting an attacking stance, managed boundaries off Rabada and Burger. However, the lack of bounce proved his downfall as Rabada claimed his wicket, with Gill contributing 10 to the scoreboard.

Virat Kohli's dismissal by Marco Jansen had minimal impact on India's quest, as they successfully crossed the finish line in a mere 12 overs.

Earlier, when tasked with fielding first, India's bowlers showcased discipline, limiting South Africa to a mere 55 runs. Mohammed Siraj emerged as India's standout player, claiming six wickets. Despite a collapse that saw India lose six wickets for no run, they secured a 98-run lead, courtesy of Kohli's 46 and valuable contributions in the 30s from Rohit and Gill. Rabada, Burger, and Lungi Ngidi each took three wickets for South Africa.

In the second innings, Aiden Markram's substantial innings provided South Africa with a lead. The unpredictable bounce continued to challenge the batsmen, leading to South Africa's total reaching 176, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming a six-wicket haul for India.

