Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' Pose After India's Historic Win Against South Africa In Cape Town Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday, Virat Kohli added another memorable moment for Indian fans by striking a 'Bhangra' pose during the celebration of the series-leveling victory. The Delhi-born iconic batter, known for his fondness for the Bhangra dance form, was captured in a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), where he appeared ready to break into a dance move as both teams celebrated the culmination of the two-Test match series, ending in a 1-1 draw.

In a display of masterful fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah, India's invaluable pace sensation, orchestrated a commanding spell, guiding India to a series-leveling seven-wicket triumph against the Proteas in the shortest Test match ever played.

Bumrah's formidable figures of 6/61 in 13.5 overs dismantled South Africa's middle-order during a menacing morning session, although Aiden Markram's resilient century (106 off 103 balls) provided some resistance.

Despite Markram's efforts, South Africa could only muster 176 in 36.5 overs by lunch on day two. With a target of 79, young Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive innings (28) set the tone, and captain Rohit Sharma (16 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (4 not out) swiftly secured victory in just 12 overs.

In a historic feat, India secured their first-ever victory at Newlands in seven attempts, marked by the formidable display of hostility from Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The duo played pivotal roles, with Siraj claiming a career-best six-wicket haul to bowl out South Africa for a mere 55 runs in the first innings.

This series-leveling triumph under Rohit Sharma's captaincy made him the second skipper, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2010-11, to draw a series in South Africa. Despite this achievement, South Africa remains an unconquered territory for India, as they have yet to win a Test series in the country.

Remarkably, this Test match at Newlands set a record as the shortest ever in terms of overs bowled, surpassing the previous record set in 1932 during a match between Australia and South Africa at the MCG.

This match saw a total of 106.2 overs bowled, compared to the 109.2 overs in the 1932 match won by Australia. Intriguingly, South Africa's first innings in this game also lasted for 23.2 overs, mirroring the historical match.

The Newlands Stadium track is likely to face criticism, possibly receiving a "Below Average" rating from ICC match referee Chris Broad. South African batting consultant Ashwell Prince, a former national skipper, labeled it the "fastest Day 1 track" at the venue, expressing concern about the "inconsistent bounce." Financial struggles plague Newlands as the host body, West Province Cricket Association, faces losses in hosting a one-and-a-half-day game.

