SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday; celebs elevate style game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent celebrities, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday and more were seen in the city, lighting up the streets
Kartik Aaryan was spotted interacting with fans at Juhu. He also smiled as he posed for the paps
Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra post her gym session in a blue athleisure wear
Khufiya star Wamiqa Gabbi looked stunning in a casual outfit at the Mumbai airport
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She is back from London as she went to celebrate her New Year
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue checked shirt and black pants. He spent his New Year vacay in London
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with their sons Jeh and Taimur at the Mumbai airport. The Khan family celebrated their New Year vacay in Switzerland
Sara Tendulkar was spotted with mom Anjali Tendulkar at Bandra.
She was seen wearing a floral black dress
Katrina Kaif was spotted for the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Merry Christmas' at PVR Juhu in a red dress
