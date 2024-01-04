               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif To Ananya Panday; Celebs Elevate Style Game


1/4/2024 2:00:31 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent celebrities, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday and more were seen in the city, lighting up the streets

SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday; celebs elevate style game

Prominent celebrities, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday and more were seen in the city, lighting up the streets

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted interacting with fans at Juhu. He also smiled as he posed for the paps

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra post her gym session in a blue athleisure wear

Wamiqa Gabbi

Khufiya star Wamiqa Gabbi looked stunning in a casual outfit at the Mumbai airport

Ananya Pandey

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She is back from London as she went to celebrate her New Year

Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue checked shirt and black pants. He spent his New Year vacay in London

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with their sons Jeh and Taimur at the Mumbai airport. The Khan family celebrated their New Year vacay in Switzerland

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar was spotted with mom Anjali Tendulkar at Bandra.
She was seen wearing a floral black dress

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted for the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Merry Christmas' at PVR Juhu in a red dress

MENAFN04012024007385015968ID1107685641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search