DPO Signs Behind-The-Meter Wind PPA To Directly Power 100MW Green Data Center Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power Optimization, Inc. ("DPO") a developer and operator of green data centers announced the binding execution of a power purchase agreement with a major, multinational producer of renewable energy (the "Seller"). The Seller owns a number of large renewable power assets, including multiple 150MW+ wind farms in Texas. Under the new power purchase agreement, DPO and the Seller expect data center deployments to reach 100MW in total size and extend across as many as six of the Seller's Texas wind assets.

Unlike most traditional computing facilities procuring clean power through virtual PPAs or offsets, DPO's data centers will draw power behind the meter, directly from the renewable wind generation facilities. Funding for the first phase buildout at the initial project site has been secured and data center operations are expected to begin in 2024, with the remaining sites coming online over the following 12-18 months.

DPO's CEO, Andrew Webber, commented, "We're extremely pleased to have this PPA finalized and the project now officially underway. We have been running a pilot on-site for this power producer for over a year now and have developed an outstanding partnership with them. Together, we crafted a custom and innovative PPA structure which creates zero-cost economic upside for the Seller while bringing to life some of the cleanest and most sustainable computing facilities on Earth for DPO's investors and data center tenants."

Since 2020, DPO has worked directly with power producers to utilize power-dense computing functions like Proof-of-Work network security and AI training as a more profitable physical offtake for undervalued power. DPO is the only company in the world to have developed and operated data center projects behind the meter on wind, solar, hydro, and natural gas plants, as well as grid-connected facilities.

About Digital Power Optimization

Digital Power Optimization is a leading developer and operator of green data centers for power-dense computing. DPO partners with utilities and IPPs to locate data center facilities on-site at power generation plants to directly utilize renewable energy for the operation of HPC/AI and Proof-of-Work computing. DPO is privately held. For more information on DPO, please visit DigitalPowerOptimization .

Press Contact:

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

[email protected]

508-643-8000

SOURCE Digital Power Optimization, Inc.