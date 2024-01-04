KITTYCAD ANNOUNCES ZOO, LAUNCHES NEW MACHINE LEARNING API

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ML-Ephant Machine Learning API Joins KittyCAD Design API to Create Zoo Ecosystem, Laying the Foundation For A Modern Hardware Design Toolkit

ML-Ephant Offers Open Source Text-To-CAD UI to Create CAD Models From Natural Language Text Prompts

KittyCAD , the world's only company to develop advanced tools for hardware design, announced today the creation of Zoo , a new company that includes KittyCAD and ML-ephant , a new machine learning API. Zoo creates an ecosystem with the infrastructure to allow anyone to develop, use, and customize modern hardware tools, while also offering pre-built tools.

"Design demands have outpaced today's hardware design infrastructure, and the industry is due for a refresh. At Zoo , we believe that no designer should be limited by their tools," says Jordan Noone , Zoo's co-founder and Executive Chairman, who also led Relativity Space's technical development as CTO and co-founder for five years.

The newest addition to Zoo , ML-ephant bridges machine learning and hardware design by shortcutting from design intent to a CAD model. Starting with ML-ephant 's Text-to-CAD endpoint, designers can build prompt interfaces to generate starter CAD models through text prompts. The machine learning behind ML-ephant is trained on Zoo 's proprietary data sets and utilizes KittyCAD Design API, which is built on Zoo 's custom, GPU-native Geometry Engine, to programmatically analyze training data and generate CAD files.

"With the addition of ML-ephant and the creation of the Zoo ecosystem, we are building on the groundwork we've laid with the KittyCAD Design API to add machine learning capabilities to design tools never before possible," says Jessie Frazelle , Zoo's co-founder and CEO, who was previously Chief Product Officer at Oxide Computer Company and long-time infrastructure engineer.

offers a secure infrastructure that is built to help businesses grow efficiently. The company's KittyCAD and ML-ephant APIs help designers increase productivity by automating workflows and creating customized tools. Zoo 's proprietary Geometry Engine does the computation for geometry processing and visualization rendering, allowing for tools to be built for any device or operating system.

Zoo is the world's only company to develop advanced tools for hardware design. Its ecosystem consists of the KittyCAD Design API and the ML-ephant Machine Learning API, creating an infrastructure that allows anyone to develop, use and customize modern hardware tools.

Zoo was incubated within Embedded Ventures with additional investors including Venrex Partners, USC's Viterbi School of Engineering, Gaingels, Kelvin Beachum, Matt Terrell, Undeterred Capital, Chestnut Street Ventures, Liquid 2, Tom Preston-Werner's Family Office, Madrona Venture Group, Bernie Lagrange, and Nat Friedman. Zoo is led by co-founders Jordan Noone, Jenna Bryant and Jessie Frazelle.

ML-ephant is Zoo's machine learning API, bridging machine learning and hardware design by shortcutting from design intent to a CAD model.

KittyCAD is Zoo's Design API, built from the ground up on Zoo's custom, GPU-native Geometry Engine, offering modern infrastructure for hardware design.

