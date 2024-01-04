Smart Card Aims To Improve Efficiency Regarding Patient Care And Medical Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian C. of Middletown, DE is the creator of the MD Patient Registry, a smart card containing a patient's full medical history, including medicines, procedures, and power of attorney information. The card is scanned by a reader at a doctor's office, hospital, or other medical care facility, and the information would be easily attained and stored by them, rather than filling out paperwork by hand. Patients can update information on the card with ease to quickly change information regarding their medical history or insurance information. The card works in conjunction with a software program usable by any healthcare provider to receive and upload the information to a secure registry and/or database system. Both patients and medical practitioners will be able to expedite medical care check in processes with a digital registry.Digital patient registries leverage technology to streamline data collection, management, and analysis, offering several advantages over traditional paper-based registries. Online databases and registries benefit both patients and healthcare providers by saving time and effort during singular and repeat visits. Digital healthcare solutions provide tools for identifying high-risk patients, tracking interventions, and evaluating population health trends. The medical care and insurance industries are multi-billion-dollar industries that are constantly looking for innovations on current tools and products.Brian filed his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his MD Patient Registry product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the MD Patient Registry can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

