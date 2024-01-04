Telangana CM Urges Centre To Collect Rs 408 Crore From AP For State

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to collect Rs 408 crore from Andhra Pradesh for its using Telangana properties even after bifurcation of the state and pay the sum to Telangana.

Making the request during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, he said that he wanted the money to be collected from Andhra Pradesh for using the buildings like Raj Bhavan, High Court, Lokayukta and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Hyderabad.

In his first meeting with Amit Shah after assuming office, Revanth Reddy requested him to allocate 29 additional IPS officers to Telangana in view of creation of new districts and supervision of various departments.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Amit Shah assured the allocation of additional IPS officers to Telangana from the 2024 batch of IPS officers.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to solve the long-pending division of assets between the two states under the Ninth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, settle the disputes on pending organizations between the two states, and complete the bifurcation of State Bhavan in New Delhi in a smooth manner.

He also requested the Union Minister to focus on claiming the ownership of institutions, which were not mentioned in the bifurcation act, by Andhra Pradesh.

In his meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Chief Minister urged him to to give approval to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 proposals.

He said that the Hyderabad Metro Second Phase (BHEL-Lakdikapul, Nagol-LB Nagar, 26 km, Rs 9,100 crore) and (Airport Metro Corridor-Rayadurg-Shamshabad airport – 32 km with Rs 6,250 crore) needs to be realigned.

He requested the Union Minister to consider the matter of taking up this project jointly by the Central and State governments.

The CM also told the Union Minister that the state government decided to develop the Musi Riverfront in Hyderabad by establishing amusement parks, waterfalls, children's water sports, business centre and shopping complexes and pleaded with him to extend necessary support to the state government in this regard.

Revanth Reddy said hat the state government decided to build Indiramma houses for the poor in the state and requested the Union Minister to give permission to provide them under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana.

He also appealed to the minister to release the balance funds to be given along with sanctioning new houses to Telangana.

The Chief Minister, along with Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and requested him to give national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. They said that 12.3 lakh acres in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda, which are suffering from drought and fluoride, will get irrigation facility from Palamuru-Rangareddy lift project.

Drinking water will also be supplied to 1,226 villages in six districts as well as Hyderabad city, they added.

