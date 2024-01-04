Global Crawler Dozers Strategic Market Report 2022-2024 And 2030 - Exciting Variants Of Crawler Loaders To Streamline Operations At Construction Sites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Global Crawler Dozers Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Crawler Dozers estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mining segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Crawler Dozers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Construction Equipment Market Competition Crawler Dozers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Crawler Dozers: An Overview Regional Outlook Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects in the Crawler Dozers Market Agile, Innovative, and User-Friendly Technology Upgrades Address Ongoing Labor Shortage Enhanced Capabilities of Dozer Technology: Precise Hydraulic System and Grading Performance Telematics Finds Increased Adoption to Maintain Dozer Fleet Exciting Variants of Crawler Loaders to Streamline Operations at Construction Sites Smart Dozers Make the Grade Core Private Infrastructure Lines Up for Healthy Growth despite Shock Factors Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040 Strong Going Forward for Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to Drive Demand Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand for Agriculture Equipment Including Crawler Dozers Handling Drawbacks of Crawler Bulldozers
