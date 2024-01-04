ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK CEO KYLE WAIDE NAMED CHAIR OF NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR FEEDING AMERICA AND 2024 NOTABLE GEORGIAN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2015, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has spearheaded initiatives resulting in a 96% increase in meal output. Actively collaborating with its partner network, the food bank strives to ensure that food-insecure neighbors across the region experience convenient, consistent, frequent, and equitable access to food.



Now, Kyle Waide, President & CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank is poised to take this impactful approach on a national scale as he assumes the role of Chair of the Board for the National Council for Feeding America. The Atlanta Community Food Bank, the largest in the Southeast, has been led by Waide for nearly a decade, and his success in Georgia positions him as a valuable asset to Feeding America. Forbes ranks Feeding America as the second-largest nonprofit in the U.S., consisting of a network of 200 food banks, 21 statewide associations, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.



“I am incredibly honored to be recognized for the work that we are doing in the community, and I look forward to serving Feeding America's mission and working to create a future where we can provide resources equitably for all neighbors,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“The goal is to empower individuals by providing the necessary resources, not only in sustenance but also in mental, emotional, and financial well-being, enabling them to tackle life's challenges and pursue opportunities.”



Dedicated to community service throughout his career, Waide served in various leadership roles with Teach for America, Georgia Food Bank Association, Goodwill of North Georgia, and Feeding America. Joining the Atlanta Community Food Bank in 2012 as Vice President, Partner Operations, he became President & CEO in 2015. Under his tenure, the Food Bank significantly expanded, reaching the 1 billion mark in cumulative meals served across the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area.



For his efforts and impact throughout Georgia, Waide is being recognized as a 2024 Notable Georgians Georgia Trend Magazine . Waide and the other Notable Georgians will be spotlighted at the annual Most Influential Georgians Luncheon & Awards Ceremony in late January.



“Georgia has been my home for a number of years,” continued Waide.”I am proud to be part of an amazing community and to have the opportunity to do such important work to help improve the lives of area individuals and families in need. I am truly honored to be recognized as a notable Georgian.”



For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.



About Atlanta Community Food Bank



The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 200,000 families each month. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.





Brianne Barbakoff

Atlanta Community Food Bank

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram