Sharp comedy about journalism, ethics, and facts v. truth

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerome Elliott Moskowitz (760) 534-3712

Desert Ensemble Theatre presents The Lifespan of a Fact

Desert Ensemble Theater (DET), in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, January 26–28 and February 2–4, 2024. The play, a hit on Broadway in 2018, is based on a book by Jim Fingal and John D'Agata that detailed their personal experience preparing a magazine essay for publication in 2003.

Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

Performances are part of DET's 13th Season“Off-Center at the Cultural Center.” Curtain times are 7:30 pm Friday, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2:00 pm Sunday. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at . For more information, call (760) 565-2476.

Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz said:“We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed actor, director and producer David Youse to direct his first project at DET. David has assembled a superb cast including

John Corr (Kafka's Joke for DET), Christine Tringali-Nunes (Winner Season 1, DET's Singing With the Desert Stars), and-in his DET debut-Broadway World“Performer of the Decade” Chuck Yates. Award-winning scenic designer Thomas L. Valach returns to DET with this production.

Youse stated:“Desert Ensemble Theatre continues to bring innovative plays to the Coachella Valley in its 13th season. I'm excited to help continue that history by directing The Lifespan of a Fact. Audiences will enjoy the comedic debate on facts vs creative license and how far we can push the envelope.”

The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 in 2018 in a production starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale.“...buoyantly literate...wholly resonant questions [are] wrestled with in this briskly entertaining play...you'll find yourself happy to have your preconceptions disturbed and assumptions unsettled.” -Washington Post.“...moves with the ticking-clock urgency the situation demands yet finds appropriate moments to breathe and let us ruminate on the personal, professional and moral issues at stake.” -The Hollywood Reporter

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. For additional information visit or call (760) 565-2476.

PHOTOS: David Youse, credit Gene Reed.

