'The Last Chapter' Theatre Premiere Before Official Festival Tour

The Last Chapter Cast

Producers of Bright Morning Star Films will be premiering their second film 'The Last Chapter' while announcing the upcoming film 'Miracle On Shelby Street'.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The filmmakers of Bright Morning Star Films, Paradestormer Productions and Silver Screen Indie will be premiering their 2nd film 'The Last Chapter' before the film officially goes on its festival run. This invite only limited event and red carpet will be for the cast, crew, producers, future investors and distributors that will see the early screening on the big screen set for January 19th. The filmmakers are keeping tight lips on the final location that will only be available to the cast, crew, special guest and media relations.Special guest announced so far will be Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Mega Force, Child Of Love, Stars Fell In Alabama), Vincent M Ward (The Walking Dead, Devilreaux, Amber Road) and Aaron Mees (Hometown Remedy, All Is Calm, An Unlikely Angel). Not confirmed yet Jon Dugan (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Eric Roberts (Babylon, Best of The Best, The Dark Knight) who plays the important role of Jeremiah Jones in the upcoming film 'The Last Chapter'.'The Last Chapter' stars Michael Finn (Black Lighting, Little Rock) and KeShawn Lee Kinslow (Child Of Love, Anybody) with supporting cast Eric Roberts, Ciara Hanna, Vincent M. Ward and Kyle Smithson (Muzzle, No Vacancy). The film follows several characters tied to a central story all intermingling throughout their lives. Travis (Finn) a MC biker who leads the "Devils Deeds" is the central character who is seeking redemption for his life. Pastor Jeremiah (Roberts) struggles to stay clean with a life changing illness that is becoming present. Yuri (Kenslow) an Angels who's vacation on earth living as a human is cut short to try to lead these characters to a peaceful way of life.The celebration of the premiere will also be the kick off for their next up coming film 'Miracle On Shelby Street' which will start production the very next day. Weiss Night the Director Of Photography and one of the producers stated“We found the time to celebrate one film's journey and then get right back to work I know me, the cast and crew have been so anxious to start the next adventure”.Night along side his twin brother (Johnny Reeves) are both co-directors, cinematographers and producers on 'The Last Chapter' and the upcoming 'Miracle On Shelby Street'.“We are working to bring a few more feature films to Nashville and the surrounding areas” Joan Uselman (UPM/Producer) stated on the up coming year of productions they have planned. Some familiar faces will be returning on the next film such as Ciara Hanna, Vincent M. Ward, Aaron Mees, KeShawn Lee Kinslow, Michael Finn and Shelia Ann Smith.“We love our cast and are prone to keep using the guys we love working with. This will be mine and Weiss's third time working with Aaron and Ciara over various projects” Johnny ReevesOne thing is for sure the producers and productions companies are starting to make a name for themselves in Nashville the Music City. It is sure to be a night of fun and celebration for the filmmakers, cast and crew.Executive Producers for“The Last Chapter' are Jack Hager, Michael Charest, Stephen Davis and Barry Rock. Producers are Jack Hager, Michael Giancana, Joan Uselman, Nick Monroe, Johnny Reeves, Weiss Night. Associate Producers Michelle Lea Cook. Directors Johnny Reeves and Weiss Night (The B Twins).

