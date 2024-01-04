Iran Vows 'Harsh Response' As IS Claims Responsibility For Kerman Bombings

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Jan 4 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "harsh response" to the attack on an event marking the anniversary of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani's assassination by the US.
The attack in Kerman city, which left at least 84 dead, as per revised figures released by Iranian officials on Thursday, and many more injured, has been claimed by the Islamic State.
"Cruel criminals must know that they will be strongly dealt with from now on and undoubtedly there will be a harsh response," Khamenei said in a statement.
The IS, which has attacked civilians and security forces in Iran several times in recent years and had welcomed the death of Gen Soleimani - who had stitched up a regional coalition against it, made the claim of responsibility via its channels on Telegram.
