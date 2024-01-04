(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, a company that helps lenders strengthen borrower relationships and uncover new revenue streams, announced today that their Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Offering is now available through Encompass Partner ConnectTM by ICE Mortgage Technology® , part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE ), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure.

In the current market where the refi boom has dried up and interest rates are sky high, most home purchases are being driven by life events that come with other financial considerations. Halcyon is helping diversify revenue and strengthen borrower-lender relationships with their new

RIA Offering. Through natural conversation, loan officers learn what is influencing a new home purchase and have an opportunity to introduce a client to an RIA for financial health advice with a few clicks of a button in Encompass.

Encouraging financial health is a win-win for borrowers and lenders. Borrowers receive advice on things such as college savings plans if their household is expanding, additional life insurance, or what to do with that old 401K, for no cost. The lender has comfort that the borrower is making sound decisions that can help protect future default and it provides a way to diversify income.

"Halcyon is excited to help borrowers prepare for their future, while helping lenders diversify their offerings, and revenue," says Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "We are the first to provide this service through Encompass Partner Connect®

and lenders will immediately see the value."

Through Halcyon's proprietary technology, all the tracking, compliance and details are taken care of for the lender. A home purchase is the largest investment most will make in their lifetime; introducing financial advice to a new homeowner early on can help ensure a sound future.

About Halcyon

Halcyon's assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing.

They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform

to offer full financial services to your borrowers

Visit .

