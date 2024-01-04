Zero Zero To Bring Hoverairx1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera To CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand will preview its upcoming Gesture Control feature, which leverages advanced computer vision to control the camera with arm movements

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Zero Robotics , experts in user-friendly devices featuring machine vision and precise control systems, is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. They are set to showcase their best-selling HOVERAir X1 pocket-sized 2 self-flying camera at the Venetian Expo Halls A-D, Global Pavilions, booth no. 55745 from January 9 - 12, 2024. Attendees will get a first look at the camera's new Gesture Control feature, a breakthrough in user interaction that utilizes advanced computer vision to direct the camera through simple arm movements.

Fun-Filled Flight, Zero Zero at CES 2024

Meet HOVERAir in Real Life

2023 marked a significant milestone for HOVERAIR X1, with the initial Indiegogo campaign generating overwhelming support, attracting over 5,000 backers and raising $1 USD. This success was followed by a robust direct sales launch, and subsequent introductions on Amazon USA, Canada, and Australia. To date, the HOVERAIR X1 has sold tens of thousands of units across nearly 40 countries.

Weighing a mere 125g, HOVERAir X1 is a lightweight device that frees users from the hassles of registration in most parts of the US, thanks to its compact design. The HOVERAir X1 epitomizes the fusion of fun, portability, and performance. Launching effortlessly from the palm within seconds, it offers a suite of autonomous flight modes, ensuring crisp visuals, stabilized recordings, and uniquely, outstanding audio clarity, all housed within a safety-first, cage-like design.

"We're excited to bring HOVERAir X1 to CES this year and introduce our new Gesture Control feature which levels up the ability of users to easily and intuitively create unique and creative videos," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero. "This new technology is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries, enhancing the user experience, and opening up new creative possibilities."

The device boasts a rapid 3-second launch and landing protocol, springing to action from the palm and returning with equal ease. Its enclosed design prioritizes user safety, while the recording specs, ranging from 2.7K@30fps to 1080P HDR, offer a plethora of high-definition filming options. Features like Burst mode and hybrid stabilization promise fluid, high-quality footage. Its sleek, foldable design makes it the perfect travel companion, fitting seamlessly into pockets or purses.

An array of five cinematic flight modes (Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird's Eye) offer unique perspectives and are easily activated with a single touch. For those desiring finer control, a dedicated app allows for real-time composition adjustments, editing, and instant sharing on social platforms. The device's cutting-edge computer vision and robust tracking capabilities allow it to follow users at speeds over 15mph. Utilizing Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology and a ToF laser altitude system, it ensures centimeter-level precision, facilitating seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments.

"Through HOVERAir X1, we aim to redefine the way people capture and share their moments," continued Wang. "Gesture Control is just the beginning of a series of new capabilities we plan to introduce, revolutionizing personal photography and content creation."

The HOVERAir X1 defines what a flying camera is-no controller, no app, just intuitive, hands-free operation. With its light frame, enclosed design, and versatile flight modes, this camera is an indispensable tool for capturing life's fleeting moments.

About Zero Zero









Zero Zero was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 120 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design.

