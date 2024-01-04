ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES FROM WENDEL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the acquisition of Constantia Flexibles ("Constantia" or the "Company"), a leading global packaging manufacturer, from Wendel (Euronext: MF), a European investment firm, Maxburg Capital Partners and other shareholders.

Constantia is a leading producer of flexible packaging and the partner of choice to more than 4,000 pharmaceutical, food and consumer goods customers worldwide. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the Company employs over 7,150 employees globally at 28 sites in 15 countries.

"We are thrilled that Constantia is officially a part of the One Rock portfolio," said Telmo Valido, Partner at One Rock. "This is a business already distinguished by a dedicated focus on its customers, and we look forward to contributing One Rock's industry and operational expertise to further support the Company's ongoing growth initiatives."

"Constantia's commitment to product innovation, sustainability and quality underscores its position as a market leader in the flexible packaging industry," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We look forward to working alongside Constantia's management team to enhance its operational capabilities and suite of packaging solutions to maximize its potential."

"Demand for flexible packaging is increasing, and Constantia continues to strive to provide leading products and service for our customers' growing needs," said Pim Vervaat, CEO at Constantia Flexibles. "As we enter this next chapter of growth, we look forward to collaborating with One Rock to continue to build on our success."

J.P. Morgan served as lead financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to One Rock on the transaction.

Willkie Farr

& Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Evercore served as financial advisor to

Constantia.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

ABOUT CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES

Constantia is the world's third-largest producer of flexible packaging. Based on the guiding principle of 'People, Passion, Packaging', over 7,150 employees manufacture tailor-made packaging solutions at 28 sites in 15 countries.

Many international companies and local market leaders from the consumer and pharma industries choose the sustainable and innovative products of Constantia Flexibles. Sustainability is a top priority in product development at Constantia Flexibles: the company was rated Level A- by Climate Change Leadership (CDP) and Gold by EcoVadis in 2022.

