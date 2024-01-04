Ruggon To Introduce Military-Grade Rugged UAV Ground Control System At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This ground control system is built around RuggON's LUNA 3 rugged tablet, providing real-time control, telemetry, and satellite positioning for connected drones.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced today it will be introducing its new

Ground Control System (GCS)

for controlling UAVs at CES® 2024. The system, built around the company's popular LUNA 3 8-inch rugged tablet, lets the user control virtually any UAV, while the tablet's big and bright screen provides excellent video feedback. The UAV-controlling system is also certified to provide Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning and tracking services.

The new device will be featured at CES 2024 in booth #7149, located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show takes place from January 9-12, 2024.

"To say UAV usage is pervasive in a growing number of commercial and government applications is an understatement," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO. "Our new full-size and portable

enables safe drone operations and enables the user to control a variety of UAVs over very long distances of up to 30 kilometers. The combined LUNA 3 rugged tablet and joystick hub provide drone pilots with reliable and intuitive control of their UAVs. Best of all, like every other RuggON product, it is MIL-grade drop, shock, and vibration certified, guaranteeing its durability and stability under extreme conditions. We are excited to show the unit to all the drone operators and enthusiasts attending CES 2024."

A low-latency video software decoder allows real-time, high-resolution video viewing and data collection, making the RuggON

an ideal tool for drone pilots who need fast and accurate situational awareness. Designed to resist dust, shock and water, the control system is suitable for use in harsh environments.

RuggON's LUNA 3 8-inch rugged tablet is the most powerful yet highly efficient model in its class. It is driven by an Intel® CoreTM i5 processor (1145G7E) with Intel Iris® Xe graphics and features the Windows operating system. The system's sunlight-readable display supports both night and stealth modes for all-day availability, an essential element for law enforcement and military applications. Additionally, a touchscreen option is available for maximum operator convenience. The system also has ethernet and optional Wi-Fi 6, as well as 4G LTE connectivity, ensuring quality, seamless communications, and stability.



Availability

The new RuggON

Drone Ground Control System is now available. Packaged in a ruggedized ergonomic case, the unit includes two joysticks, one slider, three toggle switches, four push buttons, and a neck strap. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email:

[email protected] .



