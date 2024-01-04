TX RX Systems, Inc. Optimizes Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Design And Testing For Enhanced Network Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANGOLA, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, Inc. , the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, is introducing groundbreaking connectivity advancements in distributed antenna system (DAS) design and testing to provide state-of-the-art solutions for its customers.



TX RX Systems developed innovative DAS solutions to enhance wireless communications for large structures including casinos, hotels, hospitals, schools and transportation facilities. The company's unique DAS designs enable seamless coverage throughout buildings with elaborate architectural elements, a high density of users and critical care for patients.

The key design enhancements focus on optimizing signal distribution, coverage reliability and interference mitigation to address the growing demands of modern wireless networks. TX RX Systems is implementing significant features to eliminate shadows, expand coverage and augment overall network performance.

In addition to its innovative DAS designs, TX RX Systems conducts rigorous testing to optimize wireless connections in the most complex buildings, one of which spans an impressive eight million square feet. Based on its testing, the company strategically positions and configures antennas to overcome any signal challenges posed by architectural elements like cement walls.

“There is no room for error when lives are at stake,” said Jay Slomba, director of business development and strategic marketing, at TX RX Systems.“Our team of engineers conducts exhaustive testing to assess signal strength, potential obstacles, and sources of interference to determine the most effective number of antennas and placement required for uninterrupted coverage. The team customizes intricate DAS designs based on each unique structure to provide unparalleled solutions for the most complicated environments.”



TX RX Systems prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. The company offers clients personalized consultations with its engineering team for new designs, troubleshooting and intricate installations. All products are designed and engineered in the USA.

About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include, but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets. On 1/15/2024 TX RX Systems launches the New BDA & DAS products and Services.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, and iBwave certified.

