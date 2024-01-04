Perrin Conferences Announces Inaugural North American Construction Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Perrin Conferences inaugural North American Construction Summit will take place this year at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas on January 17-18, 2024.

- Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin ConferencesWAYNE, PA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting its inaugural, North American Construction Summit on January 17-18, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.Renowned industry leaders, national attorneys, corporate counsel, and insurance professionals will converge to share insights, strategies, and innovative solutions addressing the latest trends and challenges in the construction litigation sector. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said,“We are excited to host this two-day conference in Las Vegas with great lineup of prominent speakers and are excited to offer many opportunities for in-person networking.”The conference chairs are:.Timothy Brashear, P.E. ret., Officer/Vice President Construction Services, Rimkus, Houston, TX.Maren Mooney, CCP, CLMP, CRIS, Director, Claims, Turner Surety and Insurance Brokerage, Inc., Des Moines, IA.Raymond Weisse, Senior Vice President, Head of Casualty Claims, Ascot Group, Bonita Springs, FLThe one-of-a-kind summit will address all facets of risk and litigation management and claims topics rarely discussed including delay in startup within builder's risk claims, avoiding nuclear jury verdicts, AI best practices, workers' compensation, delay analysis, effects of litigation funding, and risk management planning and avoidance strategies.Some of the featured panelists include:.Jacob Alaniz, Senior Health and Safety Manager, Employbridge, Ventura, CA.Barrett S. Albritton, Esq., Chartwell Law, Chattanooga, TN.Joshua K. Chesser, Partner, Krebs Farley, PLLC.Ben Copstead, CPA, Underwriting Manager, AXA XL, Seattle, WA.Michael Cortez, Esq., Baker Hostetler, LLP, Houston, TX.Henry Densham, BSc (Hons) MA LLB MRICS, Managing Director Insurance Services Americas, CCi, Chicago, IL.Dominic Donato, Esq., Kahana Feld, New York, NY.John Eggum, Esq., Foran Glennon, Chicago, IL.Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Kahana Feld, Irvine, CA.Derek Fennell, Assistant Vice President-SDI Claims Manager, AXA XL, Schaumburg, IL.Ben Ferrer, National Director of VDC, Turner Construction Company, New York, NY.Ashley Paige Fetyko, Esq., Tyson & Mendes, San Diego, CA.Clayton Fielder, Esq., Hennessey & Roach, P.C., Overland Park, KS.Caryn Fuller, Partner, HKA Global, Houston, TX.Nate Gockel, Director, HKA Global, Seattle, WA.Cheri Hanes, CRIS, LEED AP, Vice President, Head of Construction Innovation and Sustainability, AXA XL, Dallas, TX.Brian Hunt, CPA, CPCU, Vice President-Construction, USI Insurance Services, Dallas, TX.Brian D. Kahn, Esq., Chapman Glucksman, Los Angeles, CA.Erin Khan, Founder, Senior Consultant, Erin Khan Consulting, Los Angeles, CA.Murat Kilic, PSP, CFCC, Director, Rimkus, Boston, MA.Cutler Knupp, Managing Director, Dysruptek and The Haskell Company, Jacksonville, FL.Gloria Koehlinger, LEED AP, BD-C, STS, Director, Contractor Default Practice, Rimkus, Pittsburgh, PA.Jason D. Kolecke, Esq., Hennessey & Roach, P.C., Chicago, IL.Steve Lokus, AVP, Global Specialty Construction, Navigators, A Brand of The Hartford, Los Angeles, CA.Adam S. Lopez, Loss Control & Safety, CA, IOA Insurance Services, Encino, CA.Hirishi Maha, Leader Data Science and Analytics, DPR Construction, Reston, VA.Andrew D. Mendelson, FAIA, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Management & CX Officer, Berkley Alliance Managers, Evanston, IL.Margo Meta, Esq., Claims Legal Counsel, Grange Insurance, DeLand, FL.Jim Pattillo, Esq., Christian & Small LLP, Birmingham, AL.Jackeline S. Rodriguez, Esq., Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP, Miami, FL.Scott H. Stopnik, Esq., Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, White Plains, NY.Jason C. Smith, Esq., Spencer Fane, Springfield, MOContinuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at ... if you have any questions regarding accreditation.For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at ... or visit the Perrin Conferences website at .About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at .For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit .

