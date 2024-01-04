Heartwork Organizing Offers Daily Organizing Prompts For“Get Organized” Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPO "GO" Month

The National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO) proudly designates the month of January as "Get Organized" month.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO ) proudly designates the month of January as "Get Organized" month, commonly referred to as "GO" month. Recognizing the universal desire for a fresh start in the New Year, NAPO and its members offer events and education to help people access the transformative power of organization in January.To amplify the impact of "Get Organized" month, Darla DeMorrow, a distinguished Certified Professional Organizer®, author, and owner of HeartWork Organizing , passionately contributes to the GO month cause. DeMorrow, a veteran NAPO member, is renowned for providing practical and accessible organizing advice, especially through short, daily organizing articles.“Daily prompts help people make changes that stick,” says DeMorrow.“A daily dose of productivity strategies or organizing prompts via email can be very motivating. Just like having a personal trainer at the gym improves physical health, hiring a professional organizer or following along with daily organizing reminders helps people improve their mental health, home environment and work life, too.”Organizing resources for "Get Organized" Month include:Free daily organizing motivation: Daily email articles throughout January help people learn to incorporate organization into daily routines, organizing both physical things and digital life. Free email subscription at .Filing Freedom classes start January 9: "Filing Freedom and Paper Solutions" class is a live-format virtual class where attendees nationwide interact with each other and complete hands-on exercises to organize paper clutter once and for all. Registration at .NAPO Resources: NAPO is the nonprofit association dedicated to serving as the leading educational resource for organizing and productivity professionals since 1985. Resources include a directory/geographic locator to connect with one of over 3,500 professional organizers. More at .

