(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America First Conservative, Ret. Lt Colonel Jeff Sacks Announces Run for Congress VA-7

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired Lt. Colonel Jeff Sacks has announced his candidacy for Virginia's 7th District today for the 2024 election at a rally to 'Save America" in Fredericksburg. Sacks was joined by popular pro-women activist and former D1 swimmer at the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines. Also in the speaker line up featured local Pro-Life and Pro-Family Organizations in support of Sacks campaign mission."We are living in a pivotal moment in history. Our Nation is in decline, you know it, I know it, and the people of Virginia's 7th Congressional District know it. We're in a decline constitutionally, morally, and socially," Sacks started his announcement speech.Sacks highlighted, "So who am I you probably wonder, why am I the one before you today to rally and Save America. Well, some call me Lt. Colonel Sacks, but to me I am just Jeff Sacks born and raised in the DMV from a blue collar family where my parents worked day in and day out to put food on the table and clothes on my back. My father was a maintenance worker and my mother was in retail. I didn't come from big money. I don't come from friends with wealthy pockets. Where I come from was centered on the values of hard work, commitment, perseverance, faith, and grit that my parents instilled in me. From learning and observing what it means to have determination and work ethic, I was able to have a successful 20-year Army career, raise a beautiful family of my own, and have an opportunity to serve my community."Sacks is a twenty year U.S. Army veteran including deployments in support of the Global War on Terror, with service in both Iraq and Afghanistan. A graduate of Norwich University receiving a Bachelor of Arts, Masters in Government, and Masters in Business Administration. Sacks is also the author of "The Decline and Decay of the U.S. Constitutional Order."Sacks continued... "The 2024 election will also be about who can provide the best solutions to address the challenges we face today, not who can stack the deck with endorsements from those rich men north of Richmond we don't need just another congressman or leader who seeks personal ambition, attends all the great cocktail parties, and strives to build their brand over selfless service to their community. We need someone who "rolls up their sleeves" and stands up against corruption, the overbearing administrative state, and a Federal Government looking to insert their will on the American people. My sleeves are rolled and ready."Sacks praised Riley Gaines following her speech, "I'm extremely thankful for Riley's staunch efforts and being the face of the new women's movement of our time. As a father of 5 daughters, it means the world to me that there is someone who is willing to stand-up to ensure they have a fighting chance. Protecting our children and ensuring that the ideological warfare occuring in our schools comes to an end immediately is of highest priority to me."Sacks concluded with "I am not doing this alone, I am doing this with and for all of you so Let's go save our Republic!"Ret. Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Sacks and his wife Jessica, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, reside in Fredericksburg, VA.Sacks will face other republican candidates in the Virginia Primary on June 18th, 2024.For media inquiries, contact:...KHTstrategies

Kimberly Hammond Tysver

KHT Strategies

+1 561-410-0082

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter