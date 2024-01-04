Bizcloud Experts Celebrates Multiple AWS Competency Specializations And Expands Service Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSOLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --BizCloud Experts is thrilled to announce the achievement of multiple AWS Competency Specialization Status, marking a significant milestone in our journey. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to excellence and the unwavering support of our valued customers and partners.Receiving the Migration Competency to complement our existing DevOps Competency showcases our dedication to providing top-notch solutions. These two superpowers empower us to stand out in the industry, offering expertise in migration and DevOps services. Combined with our existing eight Service Delivery recognitions, particularly in building serverless solutions and contact center solutions, BizCloud Experts is uniquely positioned to automate, migrate, and modernize environments seamlessly.Our proficiency extends beyond specialized competencies; we excel in conducting well-architected reviews and organizing immersion days. These initiatives allow us to bring the best of AWS to our customers and network, often at minimal or no cost. We believe in delivering value-driven solutions that align with our customers' needs.With 2 Competencies, 8 Service Delivery Designations, 3 Partner Programs, 50+ AWS Certifications, and 20+ launches, BizCloud Experts stands as a trusted partner for organizations seeking early access to new product roadmaps and opportunities to engage with AWS experts. We are committed to facilitating financial incentives and assisting teams in upskilling on AWS.To express our gratitude and celebrate our achievements, BizCloud Experts is launching an exclusive Dinner Series for our customers and network. This series aims to foster meaningful connections and discussions within the community. To learn more and reserve your spot, please sign up using the following link: Link to Form .As we embark on the journey of 2024, we are filled with excitement and positive momentum. We look forward to continuing our mission of achieving more with less and delivering unparalleled value to our customers.Thank you for your ongoing support.About BizCloud Experts:BizCloud Experts is a leading AWS consulting partner dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of cloud technology. With a focus on migration, DevOps, and serverless solutions, we bring expertise, innovation, and value to our customers. Learn more at [Insert Website Link].###

